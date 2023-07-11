Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 13, 2023, in St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Strasburg, IL, with Rev. Kene Whybrew officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, 2023, and one hour before service time on Thursday, both in the church. Burial will be in St. Paul's Cemetery, Strasburg, IL.

Marlene was born on March 31, 1948, in Ford County, IL, the daughter of George Robert and Annie Viola (Johnson) Conner. She graduated from Roberts Thawville High School in the Class of 1966. She went on to Eastern Illinois University, where she earned her Bachelor's Degree in 1970, and her Master's Degree in 1991. She married Gary D. Wirth on June 19, 1971. Marlene began her career as a second grade teacher at Stewardson-Strasburg Grade School, and later worked as a librarian at Windsor Schools. She retired from Sullivan Schools, where she worked as a Media Specialist. She gave piano lessons for over 40 years. Marlene was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Strasburg, where she was active in Ladies Aid. Marlene also served her church through singing in the choir, as substitute organist, and as children's music director. She was a member of Moultrie County Retired Teachers Association and Prairie Winds Singing Group.