March 31, 1948 - July 6, 2023
SULLIVAN — Marlene Ann Wirth, 75, of Sullivan, IL, formerly of Strasburg, IL, passed away at 4:17 a.m. on Thursday, July 6, 2023 in Sarah Bush Lincoln Medical Center, Mattoon, IL.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 13, 2023, in St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Strasburg, IL, with Rev. Kene Whybrew officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, 2023, and one hour before service time on Thursday, both in the church. Burial will be in St. Paul's Cemetery, Strasburg, IL.
Memorials may be given to the Marlene Wirth Music Scholarship, St. Paul's Lutheran Church - Clavinova Fund, or Faith Lutheran Church - Education Scholarship Fund.
Arrangements are by Howe & Yockey Funeral Home, Strasburg, IL.
Marlene was born on March 31, 1948, in Ford County, IL, the daughter of George Robert and Annie Viola (Johnson) Conner. She graduated from Roberts Thawville High School in the Class of 1966. She went on to Eastern Illinois University, where she earned her Bachelor's Degree in 1970, and her Master's Degree in 1991. She married Gary D. Wirth on June 19, 1971. Marlene began her career as a second grade teacher at Stewardson-Strasburg Grade School, and later worked as a librarian at Windsor Schools. She retired from Sullivan Schools, where she worked as a Media Specialist. She gave piano lessons for over 40 years. Marlene was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Strasburg, where she was active in Ladies Aid. Marlene also served her church through singing in the choir, as substitute organist, and as children's music director. She was a member of Moultrie County Retired Teachers Association and Prairie Winds Singing Group.
She is survived by her husband, Gary; daughter, Emily Garza (Eric) of Cypress, TX; sons: Kevin Wirth (Alison) of Paris, IL, and Bradley Wirth (Brea) of Bloomington, IL; sister-in-law, Wendy Conner of Mapleton, IL; and seven grandchildren: Landon, Logan, Tessa, Halo, Haizley, Sonya and Jersi.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Ronald Conner.
