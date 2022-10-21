CHARLESTON — Marlene L. Rankin 74 of Charleston, IL, passed away at 6:01 AM, Tuesday October 18, 2022, in Charleston, IL.

Memorials are suggested to the Carle Hospice 4116 Fieldstone Road, Champaign, IL, 61821.

As per her wishes Cremation Rites will be accorded and service will be at a later date.

The Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home, Inc. is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.swengel-odell.com.