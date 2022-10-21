 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marlene L. Rankin

  • 0
Marlene L. Rankin

CHARLESTON — Marlene L. Rankin 74 of Charleston, IL, passed away at 6:01 AM, Tuesday October 18, 2022, in Charleston, IL.

Memorials are suggested to the Carle Hospice 4116 Fieldstone Road, Champaign, IL, 61821.

As per her wishes Cremation Rites will be accorded and service will be at a later date.

The Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home, Inc. is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.swengel-odell.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News