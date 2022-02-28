 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marshel D. Proffitt

  • 0

SULLIVAN — Marshel D. Proffitt, 74, of Sullivan, passed away at 11:26 p.m. Wednesday February 23, 2022 in Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Thursday March 3, 2022 in the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan with committal services to follow in the Arthur Cemetery with Gwynne Beck officiating and military rites conducted by the Lovington American Legion Post # 429. Memorials are suggested to the Sullivan VFW or to the Lovington American Legion Post #429. The family requests casual attire. View complete obituary and send online condolences to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News