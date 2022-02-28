Marshel D. Proffitt

Visitation will be from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Thursday March 3, 2022 in the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan with committal services to follow in the Arthur Cemetery with Gwynne Beck officiating and military rites conducted by the Lovington American Legion Post # 429. Memorials are suggested to the Sullivan VFW or to the Lovington American Legion Post #429. The family requests casual attire. View complete obituary and send online condolences to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.