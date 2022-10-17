Oct. 27, 1928 - Dec. 19, 2021

URBANA — Martha Ann Drake (Smith) passed away on December 19, 2021, in Urbana, IL.

Martha was born on October 27, 1928 in Mattoon, IL, of Marcus Smith, Sr. and Nora Smith. She attended Mattoon schools and then attended Eastern Illinois University graduating in 1950 with a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education. While at EIU, she met Gerald Alison "Jerry" Drake. They were married their senior years in college.

Martha and Jerry settled in Urbana in 1954, where Jerry was an engineer for the newly established WCIA television station. Martha was an elementary school teacher for Urbana #116 Schools from 1955 to her retirement in 1988. She taught fourth grade at Thornburn School until 1971, and thereafter was a second-grade teacher at Thomas Paine School. She was highly regarded as a teacher by her students and by the staff and administration of Urbana Schools.

Martha is survived by nieces: Jeanne Updike (Dan O'Hare) of Aurora, CO, Carol Boyle (Steve) of Midland, MI, and Janet Willenborg (Dennis) of Mattoon. She is also survived by the family's special friend Robert Sablotny (Jean) of Springfield.

Martha was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her brother, Marcus Smith, Jr.; and sisters: Barbara Higgins and Norma Updike.

Jerry and Martha appreciated the educational opportunity they shared at Eastern Illinois University and endowed scholarships at EIU in Physics and Elementary Education, known as the Gerald Alison Drake Scholarship in Physics and the Martha Ann Drake Scholarship in Elementary Education.

Memorials in honor of Jerry and Martha can be sent to Eastern Illinois University Foundation, 860 West Lincoln, Charleston, IL, 61920.