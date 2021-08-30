CHARLESTON — On August 1, 2021, heaven gained an artist, as Martha Charlene Vaughn passed away peacefully in her sleep in North Carolina. A Graveside Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Roselawn Cemetery in Charleston. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association and mailed in care of Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

Charlene was born August 27, 1934, in Oakland, IL. She leaves behind two daughters, Derinda Vaughn and Brenda Vaughn Schlaline and husband, Bob, all of Wilmington, NC; three grandchildren, Connor and Robbie Schlaline, both seniors at Appalachian State University in Boone, NC, and Gina Shipley and husband, Scott of St. Charles, MO. Her loving husband, Jerry Vaughn, parents, Sam and Peggy Schwartz, and her brother, Ted Schwartz preceded her in death.

Charlene became an artist in her later years. She loved participating in local shows and enjoyed giving her work to many family and friends.

Please visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com to leave condolences for Charlene's family.