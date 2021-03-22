LERNA — Martha Gean Thompson, age 82, of Lerna passed away at 7:10 a.m. on Monday, February 22, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her family.

Memorial services honoring her life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Word of Life Baptist, 700 Shelby Avenue, Mattoon, Illinois 61938 with Pastor Tom Butler officiating. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Martha was born on October 28, 1938 in Mt. Vernon, IN the daughter of Charles Leslie and Leota Rose (Hamilton) McFadden. She married Gerald "Gabby" Thompson on February 18, 1961. He preceded her in death in 2006.

