May 16, 1928 - Oct. 24, 2022

SUN CITY, Arizona — Martha (Marti) Lee Edman McMahon, passed away October 24, 2022, in Sun City, AZ. Born May 16, 1928, in Charleston, IL.

Per her request, Martha will be cremated.

She will be honored at a quarterly memorial service on December 6, 2022, at the Royal Oaks community where she resided in Sun City, AZ.

Please visit www.menkefuneralhome.com to view full obituary and share condolences with her family.