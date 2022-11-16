March 21, 1939 - Nov. 13, 2022

CHARLESTON — Martha M. Drake, age 83, of Charleston, IL, passed away peacefully at Odd Fellow Rebekah Home in Mattoon, IL Sunday, November 13, 2022.

Visitation will be held Sunday, November 20, 2022 from 1:30–4:30 p.m. at Adams Funeral Chapel in Charleston. The funeral service honoring and celebrating her life will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 21, 2022 at the funeral chapel. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery in Charleston.

Memorials in her honor may be made to the Moose Lodge #1175 or donor's choice. They may be left at the visitation/service or mailed in care of Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

Martha was born March 21, 1939 in Kansas, IL, the daughter of Orville Lester and Mary Marguerite (Goble) Honnold. She was united in marriage to Larry Lee Drake on January 12, 1957 at Martha's home in Kansas. They spent 64 wonderful years together before Larry's passing on April 20, 2021. She is survived by four sons who reside in Charleston and a daughter in Trenton, GA: Don L. Drake and wife Deborah, Dan Drake and wife Anne, Bill Drake and wife Dawn, Dick Drake, and Susie Talbott and husband Jon; 16 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two sisters: Mary Alice Hawkins of Charleston IL, and Judith Wilson of Greenville, IL; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by two brothers, Samuel Honnold and Benjamin Honnold; and one sister, Barbara Brosman.

Martha graduated from Kansas High School Class of 1957. She started selling real estate in January of 1972 and went on to retire from Broker Associate-Coldwell Banker Classic Real Estate.

Martha was very active in her community. She was the past Director of the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce, past President of the Business and Professional Women's Club and the Toastmasters Club, and the Executive Board Member of the Eastern Illinois University Panther Club. Martha was a past board member and life member of the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center Guild where she also chaired Bridge Marathon for Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center Guild for 12 years. She was a proud member of the Governor Edward Coles - Sally Lincoln Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution where they worked to further historic preservation, promote education, and instill patriotism in the Coles County area.

Martha was a member of the East Harrison Street Church of God in Charleston. She would enjoy her days playing bridge and golfing. Family and friends were a priority for Martha and many of life's activities were family oriented and included those she loved and cherished.

Martha was always overjoyed to host the many family gatherings at the Drake home, and she enjoyed the laughter and good times that always accompanied those family celebrations. Martha's family and many friends will always have those many fond and loving memories as a reminder of the love and special times shared.

Please visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com to leave condolences for her family.