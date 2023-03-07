PLAINFIELD — Martha M. Galenski 91, of Plainfield and formerly of Farmersburg, passed away March 3, 2023, at Sugar Grove Assisted Living in Plainfield. She was born July 22, 1931, to William H. and Louise (Mueller) Pieper. She retired from Reuben H. Donnelley in Terre Haute.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Raymond Hubbard, who died December 11, 1952, a casualty of the Korean War; her second husband, Stanley Galenski, who died December 26, 2012; her parents; two brothers; and a granddaughter, Lynn Galenski. She is survived by a daughter, Diana (Wes) Shelton of Crawfordsville; sons: David (Kathy) Galenski of Milford, OH, Larry (Lauren) Galenski of Florissant, MO, and Mark (Sue Ann) Galenski of Plainfield. She also is survived by her grandchildren: Christopher Shelton, Amy (Jim) Power, Lisa (Tyler) Freeman, Landon Galenski, Lathan (Katelyn) Galenski, Christina (Geoff) Ebeling, Katherine Galenski, and Matthew Galenski; great-grandchildren: Elizabeth Ebeling, Cassandra Ebeling, Zachary Ebeling, and Quentin Power.