MATTOON - Martha Marie Nale, age 91, of Mattoon passed away at 10:52 a.m. on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

Funeral services honoring her life will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021 at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Morgan officiating. Burial will take place at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.

Martha was born on August 5, 1929 in Mattoon the daughter of Gus and Eveline (Lawrence) Wiegel. She married Bernard D. Nale in 1947. He preceded her in death on September 11, 1995.

Survivors include her children: Michael (Susan) Nale of Champaign, IL, Nancy (Earnest) Watkins of Fairview Heights, IL and William (Dianne) Nale of Mattoon, IL; twin sister, Mary Cody of Tower Hill, IL; grandchildren: Garrett Nale of Bellville, IL, Jessica (Tavo) Gomez of Tampa, FL, Nathan (Samantha) Watkins of St. Louis, MO, Amber (James) Mandeville of Aurora, CO, Courtney (Michael) Martin of Mattoon, IL, Kristen Nale of Carlsbad, CA, Leah Nale and Thaedra (Ronnie) Weiss of St. Louis, MO; great-grandchildren: Bradyn Nale, Tess, Nale, Alexandria Watkins, Christopher Martin, Caroline Martin, Nicholas Martin, Jake Weiss, Dylan Weiss and Karina Weiss. Martha was preceded in death by her parents; sons: Marc Nale and James Nale; brothers: Glen Wiegel and Garnet Wiegel; sister, Ruth Tarver; and great-granddaughter, Erin Nale.

Martha was a member of the First Christian Church of Mattoon. She was an avid golfer, playing regularly at Rogala. She was also an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. Martha enjoyed arts and crafts, playing Bingo, quilting, crocheting and painting. Martha loved spending time with her friends and family. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.

Memorial donations in her honor may be given to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.