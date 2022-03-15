MATTOON — Mary Ann White, age 89, of Mattoon passed away at 9:26 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Copper Creek Cottages.

Funeral Mass honoring her life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 320 North 21st Street, Mattoon, IL, 61938. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the church. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Mary Ann was born on February 11, 1933 in Mattoon, IL, the daughter of Donald E. Chamberlin and Violet (Whetsell) Chamberlin. She married Charles E. White on April 19, 1952. He preceded her in death on November 20, 2007.

Survivors include daughters: Cathy (David) Barnes of Gays, IL, and Michele "Missy" (Al) Lock of Oklahoma City, OK; sons: Donald (Barb) White of Mattoon, IL, John (Julie) White of San Antonio, TX, and Eric (Tina) White of Charleston, IL; sister, Martha (Richard) Huffington of Minier, IL; brother, John Chamberlin of Los Lunas, NM; 12 grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; 42 great and step-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Erna Doty of Aurora, IL; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents: Donald and Violet Chamberlin; husband: Charles E. White; one grandson, Tony White; and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Mary Ann was born in Mattoon, but was very proud that her childhood was spent in Washington, DC. She returned to Mattoon for secondary education. Mary Ann was a devoted member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Mattoon. She enjoyed working for Phipps Shoes. She served as an election judge. Mary Ann loved attending daily Mass and going to coffee with her church friends. She belonged to several bridge clubs. Mary Ann loved to dance. She was known for her pies, cookies, noodles, and dumplings. She ruled the roost with hugs and kisses and a firm grip on her yardstick. Mary Ann will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.

The family would like to express their appreciation to the Copper Creek Cottages staff and to Dr. Aja Lystila for their care and attention to Mary Ann.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her honor may be given to Lake Land College Scholarship Fund for Nursing; Immaculate Conception Catholic Church; or donor's choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.