Mary Beth was born August 22, 1947, in Paddock Lake, WI, daughter of Paul E. and Helen C. Straith. She married Thomas Carbonaro, August 11, 1976; he survives. Also surviving are her step-children: Nicholas, Joann, Theresa, Gloria, and Patricia. Siblings: Rena E. Ward, Edward C. Straith and wife April, Donald R. Straith and wife Cindy, Rita J. Harper and husband Chris, and Ann Pearcy. Several nieces and nephews, whom she cherished, also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Frank J. Straith; sister, Ruth E. Straith; and brother-in-law, David Pearcy.