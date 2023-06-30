Aug. 22, 1947 - June 29, 2023
CHARLESTON — Mary Beth Carbonaro, 75, of Charleston, passed away Thursday, June 29, 2023, at SBLHC, surrounded by family.
Memorials in her honor may be made to: St. Jude's Children's Hospital or Shriner's Hospitals for Children.
Mary Beth was born August 22, 1947, in Paddock Lake, WI, daughter of Paul E. and Helen C. Straith. She married Thomas Carbonaro, August 11, 1976; he survives. Also surviving are her step-children: Nicholas, Joann, Theresa, Gloria, and Patricia. Siblings: Rena E. Ward, Edward C. Straith and wife April, Donald R. Straith and wife Cindy, Rita J. Harper and husband Chris, and Ann Pearcy. Several nieces and nephews, whom she cherished, also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Frank J. Straith; sister, Ruth E. Straith; and brother-in-law, David Pearcy.
Mary Beth graduated Magna Cum Laude from Webster University and retired as a bank executive. She was very generous to several charities, most notably St. Jude's and Shriner's Hospitals. Mary Beth truly enjoyed Walt Disney World, having vacationed there more than forty times.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.