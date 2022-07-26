Jan. 19, 1954 - July 20, 2022

MATTOON — Mary Beth Trout, age 68 of Mattoon, IL, tragically passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, due to an automobile accident in Annawan, IL.

A funeral service in her honor will be held at 12:00 PM, Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the First Baptist Church, located at 1804 S. 9th Street, Mattoon, IL; Pastor Dennis Strawn will officiate. A committal service will immediately follow in Dodge Grove Cemetery in Mattoon, IL. The visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the church. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL, 61938, is in charge of services.

Mary was born on January 19, 1954, in Mattoon, IL, to the late Dale W. and Dorothy (Jacobson) Trout.

She is survived by her two loving children: Daphne N. Boley and husband, Ralph of Mattoon, IL, Todd W. Craig and wife, Katie of Mattoon, IL; three grandchildren: Tyler D. Craig, of Ft. Benning, GA, and his fiancee, Whitley Dearing of Cooks Mills, Carson W. Craig of Mattoon, IL, Joshua C. Boley of Mattoon, IL; two step-grandchildren: Chase and James Patton of Mattoon, IL; one sister, Kyle Allen of Varna, IL. She is preceded in death by one brother, David E. Trout.

Mary was a dedicated member of First Baptist Church of Mattoon, IL, actively involved in Sunday School, and a selfless volunteer at Mattoon Community Food Center. She was a longtime employee at Master Brand Cabinetry in Arthur, IL. She loved to do word puzzles, knitted wash cloths and dish towels, and spend time with her sister, Kyle. They made many memories throughout the years during their many adventures, whether that be shopping or traveling.

Mary adored her children, grandchildren, and two cats, Allie, and Minnie. Her greatest joy in life was watching all her family's successes, they were the light of her life. Mary will be sorely missed but her legacy of love and kindness will live on through the hearts of her loved one.

Memorials in Mary's honor may be made to the First Baptist Church or Mattoon Community Food Center, 600 Moultrie Avenue, Mattoon, IL, 61938.

Please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.comitchelljerdanfuneralhome to light a virtual candle in her honor or share a memory with the family.