MATTOON - Mary “Betty” E. Bradtke, age 83, of Mattoon passed away at 10:26 a.m. on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at her residence.
Private graveside services will take place at Resthaven Memorial Gardens with Pastor Willie Grills officiating. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Betty was born on August 24, 1936 in Mansfield, Illinois the daughter of Herbert Roscoe and E. Faye (Bowmer) Kissee. She married Wayne Harold Bradtke on October 4, 1953. He preceded her in death on March 10, 2012.
Survivors include her daughters, Cathy Bradtke and Karen (Mike) Livingston; sons, Brian (Gina) Bradtke and Robert Bradtke; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; one brother and one sister. In addition to her husband, Betty was preceded in death by her parents and four siblings.
Betty was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church of Mattoon where she sang in the choir for 32 years. She was a member of and performed with the Sweet Adeline's organization and the “Charleston Chimer's Group.” Betty enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
