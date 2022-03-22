Feb. 26, 1929 - March 20, 2022

MATTOON — Mary Edith Willingham, age 93, of Mattoon, passed away at 12:55 a.m. on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Mattoon Healthcare.

Funeral services honoring her life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor Ron Dickinson and Pastor Todd Krost officiating. Burial will follow at Dodge Grove Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.

Mary was born on February 26, 1929 in Mattoon, the daughter of Edward and Iva (Canary) Zachow. She married Max Willingham on July 27, 1952. He preceded her in death on January 15, 1985.

Survivors include her children: Michael Willingham (Mary) of Naperville, IL, Marcia Peterson (Randy) of Gallatin, TN, Mindy Wingler (Kim) of Grove City, OH, Mark Willingham (Cathy) of Mattoon, IL. Grandchildren include: Chris Peterson (Lorna) of FL, Matthew Willingham of Mattoon, IL, Collin Peterson of TN, Cassie Koester (Tony) of TN, Stacie Borngrebe (Kyle) of OH, Ryne Willingham (Breanna) of KY, Aly Wingler of OH, Michael Willingham of WA, and Max Willingham of WI; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, John Zachow and sister, Joyce Zachow both of Mattoon, IL; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Mary was preceded in death by her parents and four siblings: David, Norma, Otis, and Larry.

Mary started off in High School working at Burtschi's Gift Shop and continued to work there until it closed in 1994. She then worked at Shore's Jewelry until she retired. Mary loved spending time with her family and friends from table 8. She loved watching Hallmark movies and loved watching her beloved Cubs!

Memorial donations in her honor, may be given to Lincolnland Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.