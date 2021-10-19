MATTOON — Mary Elizabeth "Molly" Grady (Letzelter) of Mattoon, IL, completed her journey in life on October 17, 2021, at the age of 85, after a long illness, in the comfort of her home surrounded by friends, family and memories of a life dedicated to all of her children and grandchildren.
A funeral mass in her honor will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 22, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 320 N. 21st Street, Mattoon, IL, 61938. Interment will immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery, with a luncheon at the Immaculate Conception parish center immediately following. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, October 21, 2021, at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL, 61938.
Please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome for a full obituary.
