July 18, 1939 - April 3, 2022

MATTOON — Mary Ellen Elder, age 82, of Mattoon, IL, passed away at 7:29 a.m. on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

Memorial services honoring her life will take place at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at the First Baptist Church, 1804 South 9th Street, Mattoon, IL 61938 with Pastor Dennis Strawn officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service on Wednesday at the church. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Mary was born on July 18, 1939 in Jonesboro, IL the daughter of C. Galvin and Vivian (Frick) Ellis. She married Raymond Lee Elder on November 1, 1958.

Survivors include her loving husband, Raymond Elder of Mattoon, IL; children: Bradley (Mary) Elder of Mattoon, IL and Cynthia (Kevin) Garner of Palatine, IL; grandchildren: Alan (Amy) Watkins of Orland Park, IL, Kent (Danielle) Watkins of Mattoon, IL, Nathan (Anna) Elder of Terre Haute, IN, Ryan and Matthew Garner of Palatine, IL, and Lisa (Bub) McMecham of Greenup, IL; great-grandchildren: Edison Elder, Olivia Watkins, D'angeilo and Saphira; sister, Donna (David) LeMoine of Wildwood, MO; brother-in-law, David (Tana) Elder of Petersburg, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Dan and Doris Frick; paternal grandparents, Claude and Nona Ellis; parents, Galvin and Vivian Ellis; brother and sister-in-law, Wayne (Kay) Ellis, also a brother at birth; sisters-in-law, Grace (Doris) Garner of Cobden, IL, Katherine (Eugene) Balance, and Clara Rose (Carl) Sellars; brother-in-law, Ernest (Chris) Elder of Cobden, IL; and father and mother-in-law, David and Clara Elder.

Mary graduated from Shawnee High School in 1957, she also attended Lake Land College in Mattoon, IL, Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville, IL, and Texas A & M University in College Station, TX. Mary was employed at First Baptist Church in Mattoon, IL for 20 years, as an Administrative Assistant and Church Secretary. She then worked as an Administrative Assistant and Accountant at Texas A & M University in the Education Department in College Station, TX, and retired in 1998. Mary was then employed as an Accountant at Bickley Prescott Accounting Firm in Huntsville, TX, until June 2004. She went on to work at State Farm Insurance in Carlyle, IL, selling all kinds of insurance, until her retirement in March of 2014.

Mary was a member of the First Baptist Church in Mattoon, IL, since 1970, a member of Beta Sigma Phi Organization in Mattoon, IL, and a member of American Business Women's Pegtown Organization in Mattoon, IL, and in College Station, TX. Mary enjoyed playing with her dog, Karina, reading, playing cards, and having coffee with her many friends. She will miss all her family, husband, children, grandchildren, and her dachshund, Karina.

Memorial donations in her honor may be given to American Heart Association, Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center Cancer Center, or First Baptist Center Building Fund. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.