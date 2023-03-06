MATTOON — Mary Ellen Weber, age 96, of Mattoon, passed away at 11:40 p.m. on March 3, 2023 at the Odd Fellows Rebekah Home in Mattoon, IL.

Funeral services for family and friends will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, March 10, 2023 at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor Paul D. Weber, Sr. officiating. Burial will follow at Dodge Grove Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.

Mary Ellen was the daughter of Samuel and Golda (Kimery) Walker. She married Charles R. Weber, Sr. on May 13, 1944. He preceded her in death on September 11, 2005.

Survivors include her daughters: Janice Weber and Marlene (Mike) Browning all of Mattoon; eight grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; and ten great-great grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Mary was preceded in death by her parents, sons: Charles "Chuck" R. Weber, Jr. and Gary Weber; daughter-in-law, Fran Weber (Chuck), two brothers and two sisters.

Mary Ellen was a member of Broadway Christian Church since its inception. She worked alongside her husband Charles with Weber Broom Factory and Weber Motor Sales, was the Owner of Tastee-Freeze in the early '60s, and was an Avon Representative. Mary Ellen enjoyed skating in her youth, and later loved old western movies, game shows, and bingo. She was an avid scrapbooker and had over 50,000 pictures in albums that were wonderful to look through. Most of all, she cherished spending time with family and friends. Mary Ellen will be remembered by her children as the "best mother in the world".

Memorial donations in her honor are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association or to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.