MATTOON - Mary Etta (Weikal) Daley, 97, of Mattoon, IL, passed away peacefully on July 1, 2021 at Life's Journey Senior Care, Paris, IL. She was born in Clark Co., Kansas, on June 3, 1924, to Harry D. and Anna L. Weikal.
Mary grew up on a farm near Bucklin, Kansas and graduated from Bucklin High School in 1941. She received a degree from Dodge City Community College in Elementary Education. In college she appeared in several drama productions and was a member of Delta Psi Omega, a theatre honor society. She taught school in Ingalls, Kansas for two years.
She married John Daley on February 18, 1944, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Dodge City, Kansas. John passed away on November 11, 2007. In 1949, they moved to Mattoon, IL where they raised their six children. She was a volunteer in the PTA of her children's schools, Junior Golf Program at Mattoon Golf and Country Club, and was a Brownie and Girl Scout leader. She was the office assistant of John W. Daley Insurance Co. from 1965 to 1982. She was an avid golfer, bowler, and gardener, and enjoyed doing crossword puzzles. She loved to invite neighbors, friends and family in for holiday meals. She loved to travel with John and her family. She was happiest when she was with her family. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Mattoon, IL, and it was her deep faith in God that carried her through all 97 years.
She is survived by her children: John Michael (Dulce) Daley, Patrick (Dagmar) Daley, Steven (Catherine) Daley, Kelly (Phillip) Iftner, and son-in-law Dean LaFrentz; grandchildren: John (Amy) LaFrentz, Siloen Daley, Deidre (Chris) Dodd, Erin Daley, Megan Iftner, Christopher Daley, Thomas Iftner, Christa Daley, George (Veridiana) Daley, and Eric Iftner; greatgrandchildren: Grace and Greta LaFrentz, Emma and Mae Dodd, Noah Iftner, Savanna and Sienna Wukasch. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Daley; daughter, Pamela Lafrentz; son, Mark Daley.
Visitation was held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021, at Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, 107 W. Sumner St. Harvard, IL 60033. A Mass of Christian Burial will followed at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 206 E. Front St. Harvard, IL 60033. Interment will be St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Harvard, IL.
Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.saundersmcfarlin.net.
For more information call the funeral home at 815-943-5400.
