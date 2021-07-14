Mary Etta (Weikal) Daley

She married John Daley on February 18, 1944, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Dodge City, Kansas. John passed away on November 11, 2007. In 1949, they moved to Mattoon, IL where they raised their six children. She was a volunteer in the PTA of her children's schools, Junior Golf Program at Mattoon Golf and Country Club, and was a Brownie and Girl Scout leader. She was the office assistant of John W. Daley Insurance Co. from 1965 to 1982. She was an avid golfer, bowler, and gardener, and enjoyed doing crossword puzzles. She loved to invite neighbors, friends and family in for holiday meals. She loved to travel with John and her family. She was happiest when she was with her family. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Mattoon, IL, and it was her deep faith in God that carried her through all 97 years.