Oct. 21, 1941 - Aug. 16, 2023
MATTOON — Mary Margaret Evans, 81, of Mattoon, passed away Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at her home.
No public service is planned. Arrangements: Harper-Swickard.
Mary was born October 21, 1941 in Shelbyville, IL, daughter of Warde W. and Margaret (Hubbartt) Roberts. She married Kenneth Evans, May 5, 1985. He passed away April 23, 2019.
She is survived by her dear friend, Carol Dudley of Charleston. She was also preceded in death by her parents.
Mary retired from Associated Spring. She attended Family Worship Center, and enjoyed doing arts and crafts.
