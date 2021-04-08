Mary Frances Toland Hamilton

In 1942 she married Kenneth Hamilton and they had a daughter Mary lyn Sue. Mary lived her life dedicated to her family and helping her husband on the farm. All who knew her were amazed at how much she could accomplish in a day. Each day was spent sewing, cooking, and creating crafts. Her husband Kenneth would brag that Mary should have had her own TV show years before Martha Stewart. Mary could do anything and do it better.

At an early age her father taught her to sew. As a result her family enjoyed beautiful clothes complete with tags that read "Made With Love". Family and friends would anxiously await the holidays each year for her famous signature minced meat, fruit cakes, and delicious sugar cookies beautifully decorated by her daughter, each a piece of art. Then there were her family meals; regardless of whether it was for everyday or holidays, every meal at her house was made from scratch complete with homemade cookies, cakes, pies, candies, and ice cream. Mary was a member of the Trinity Episcopal Church in Mattoon as well as the Daughters of the American Revolution. Many summers she would spend long days in county courthouses, libraries, and cemeteries with her daughter and grandchildren, researching family history. She was a genealogist and historian.