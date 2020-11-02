Mary Herschberger

She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers: Noah Beachy, Alvin Beachy; two sisters: Lovina Yoder, Esther Herschberger and still born sister.

Mary was a member of the Arthur Mennonite Church. In her earlier years she was active teaching Bible School and Sunday School. For 30 years she arranged floral bouquets for the church sanctuary, holiday's and special events. During the holidays she placed greenery and candle chimneys in each church sanctuary window. Often the floral arrangements were flowers from her own garden. Her ideas brought about the Salad Supper for the Mother Daughter Banquets. She sang in the church choir and she was active in "The Octette" to provide special music at church and special events.

She had her student pilot's license for the Cessna she loved to fly. At times she would complete her housework for the day and fly the Cessna over the countryside and "buzz" the men in the field before returning home. Recently she talked about "flying again". She and Henry would fly the family on vacations in the Cessna. They traveled abroad, traveled to all 50 states- and Motor-coached across the country from Alaska to Key West.