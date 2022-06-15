April 4, 1931 - June 12, 2022

MATTOON — Mary Hill "Pete" Dobbs, 91, of Mattoon,, IL, passed away at the Odd Fellows Rebekah Home, on Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Mattoon, IL.

Private family services will be held at a later date. The Barkley Funeral Chapel in Toledo, IL, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Mary was born on April 4, 1931, the daughter of William J. and Mary S. Hill, in Richlands, NC. She married Harold D. Dobbs on December 25, 1947, in Toledo, IL, and they had three children; sons, Roger and David Dobbs; and daughter, Lilly Haverstock.

Survivors include son, David (Shirley) Dobbs; daughter, Lilly (Robert) Haverstock; daughter-in-law, Janet Dobbs; grandchildren: Stephanie Dobbs, Ross Haverstock, Amber Russell, Erica Jones and Keaton Dobbs; seven great-grandchildren; and brothers: Robert Hill and James Hill.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Harold; son, Roger; sisters: Carolyn Glasson, Pat Lindsey, and Jane Owens; and brother, Frank Hill.

Mary was very dedicated to the community. She served on the Lakeland Board of Trustees from 1975 to 1991. She served on the Neal Foundation committee and was very active in her church and was a strong role model to many.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to The William and Mary Hill Endowment Scholarship Fund at Lake Land College, 5001 Lakeland Boulevard, Mattoon, IL, 61938; CASA, 651 Jackson Ave #13, Charleston, IL, 61920; or Backpack Ministry in care of Bradbury Free Methodist Church, 1224 County Road 1050 N. Toledo, IL, 62468.

