NEOGA — Mary Jane Neff, age 88, of Mattoon, passed away at 3:06 p.m. on Monday, January 3, 2022, at Heartland Senior Living, Neoga.

Funeral services honoring her life will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor Rickey Ferguson officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday.

Mary was born on August 23, 1933, in Coles County, to John Henry and Lela Juanita (Titus) Hines. She married Burt Neff. He preceded her in death in 1976.

Survivors include her daughters: Susan O'Dell, Gail Neff of Edgewood, NM, and Kim (Jeffrey) Sledge; grandchildren: Jason (fiance Courtney) O'Dell, Jared (fiance Stephanie) O'Dell, Adam (wife Kristen) O'Dell, Mitch McCollum, Tyson (wife Danielle) Sledge, Kaitlyn Thomason, Maddie Thomason, Riley Sledge, and Michael Haugh.

In addition to her husband, Mary was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Jonalee Haugh; son, Terry Neff; daughter, Joyce McCollum; and grandson, Chris Neff.

Mary raised her six children in Mattoon. She helped her husband run a successful plumbing business, Burt Neff Plumbing and Heating, for many years until his passing. Mary loved her family and grandkids. She loved to travel and enjoyed "ride-alongs;" Mary was always ready to go anywhere in a moment's notice, preferably riding shotgun. Mary was warm-hearted and enjoyed a good glass of wine. She liked talking to people and always had a kind word to say. Mary will be greatly missed by her family.

Memorial donations in her honor may be given to The American Heart Association or The American Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.