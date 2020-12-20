EAST PEORIA — Mary Jo Montgomery, 60, of East Peoria, IL died at 1:50 p.m. Thursday, December 17, 2020 at her home.

She was born on December 11, 1960 in Peoria, IL to Robert and Mary Emerick Short.

Surviving is her mother, Mary Short of Peoria, IL; two children: Penny (Brad) Womacks of Champaign, IL and Clayton Montgomery (Meghan Frost) of Pesotum, IL; one granddaughter, Elsa Jolee Womacks of Champaign, IL, one brother, Steve (Bonnie) Short of Brimfield, IL; two sisters: Theresa (Dean) Anderson of Eureka, IL and Janet (George) Stenger of Brimfield, IL.

She was preceded in death by her father and grandparents.

Jo obtained her bachelor's degree and her master's degree from Eastern Illinois University and was a great basketball player at Brimfield High School, #21. She enjoyed writing, gardening and doing pottery. She was also a self- taught piano player and enjoyed fishing and vacationing in Minnesota. She also was a Tennessee Squire.

She worked at Eastern Illinois University for over 25 years where she was an Administrative Aide with the School of Technology. She later worked at University of Illinois College of Medicine – Peoria, as a Business Administration Associate for the OB/GYN Department. She retired in 2019.