Sept. 10, 1932 - Nov. 17, 2022

CHARLESTON — Mary Jo (Stacy) DeRousse, 90, of Charleston, IL, passed away peacefully on November 17, 2022. She was born in Paris, IL on September 10, 1932, to parents Carl E. and Veatrice Stacy.

She married Jack S. DeRousse on January 11, 1953, in Paris, IL. They had one son, Stacy L. DeRousse.

Mary Jo retired from Eastern Illinois University's Financial Aid Department.

Survivors include her husband Jack; one son, Stacy (Deb) DeRousse; two grandchildren: Aaron (Susan) DeRousse and Andrea (Josh) Hooper; four great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

Mary Jo's visitation will be held at the Central Christian Church in Charleston, IL on Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. with her memorial service to follow at 4:00 p.m.