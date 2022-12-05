 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mary Jo (Stacy) DeRousse

Mary Jo (Stacy) DeRousse

Sept. 10, 1932 - Nov. 17, 2022

CHARLESTON — Mary Jo (Stacy) DeRousse, 90, of Charleston, IL, passed away peacefully on November 17, 2022. She was born in Paris, IL on September 10, 1932, to parents Carl E. and Veatrice Stacy.

She married Jack S. DeRousse on January 11, 1953, in Paris, IL. They had one son, Stacy L. DeRousse.

Mary Jo retired from Eastern Illinois University's Financial Aid Department.

Survivors include her husband Jack; one son, Stacy (Deb) DeRousse; two grandchildren: Aaron (Susan) DeRousse and Andrea (Josh) Hooper; four great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

Mary Jo's visitation will be held at the Central Christian Church in Charleston, IL on Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. with her memorial service to follow at 4:00 p.m.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News