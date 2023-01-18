Aug. 8, 1924 - Jan. 12, 2023

CHAMPAIGN — Mary Joan Coon, age 98, of Champaign, IL, and formerly of Oakland, IL, died Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Carriage Crossing Senior Living.

Joan was born August 8, 1924, in East Oakland Township, Coles County, IL, to Earl Irwin and Mary Olive (Snyder) Coon. She was educated in Lake Union country school and graduated from Oakland High School in 1942. She received a Bachelor's degree in Business from Eastern Illinois University and a Master's degree in Business Education from the University of Illinois. She taught for thirty-five years in the Armstrong, Robinson, and Skokie, IL, school districts, retiring in 1981. She was a member of the Ashmore Presbyterian Church, and the EIU Alumni Association.

Joan will be remembered for the inspirational love and devotion to her family. She often traveled from Park Ridge to the farm to care for her parents and brother David. At the center of "CAR-CAR's" heart was her brother, David, whom she cared for throughout her life until his passing. She possessed the love, thoughtfulness, and patience to help Uncle David live a long and meaningful life.

She loved entertaining, cooking and was our own Julia Child. Auntie Jo introduced us to new experiences, often stretching our comfort zone. Trips to Chicago to visit Auntie Jo were filled with cultural and learning experiences that leave memories that we cherish today. She taught us to cook, entertain, knit, type, plant flowers and proper table manners. Known as Joan, Car-Car or Aunty Jo to many, she set the new standard for being the best daughter, sister and aunt.

Funeral services will be held Friday, January 20, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Krabel Funeral Home in Oakland. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

For those who wish, memorials in Joan's honor may be made to the Ashmore Presbyterian Church, Camp New Hope, or the David Coon Memorial Scholarship.

