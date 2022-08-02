May 28, 1949 - July 30, 2022
SULLIVAN — Mary K. Smith, 73, of Sullivan, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, in her residence.
A memorial reception will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friday August 5, 2022, in the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan. Burial will be at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.
Mary was born May 28, 1949 in Mattoon, the daughter of James Lewis and Sylvia Brunson Shaw. She had worked at the Brown Shoe Company, A & W Restaurant, Felicity Fashions, Sullivan Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, Hardees and McDonalds all in Sullivan. She had been a member of the Sullivan Church of God, Mattoon Moose and Mattoon Eagles. Mary married Tom Smith on November 7, 1964 in Mattoon.
Surviving are her husband, Tom of Sullivan; daughter, Marilyn Smith of Sullivan; sons: Duane (Jodi) Smith of Centralia, and Danny (Tina) Smith of Bethany; sister, Karen (Fred) Carlen of Mattoon; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Sharon L. Lee; and grandson, Gerrick Smith.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.