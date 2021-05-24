Mary Kottwitz

MATTOON — Mary Abigail Kottwitz, age 84, of Mattoon passed away at 2:45 a.m. on Friday, May 21, 2021 at Mattoon Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Schilling Funeral Home. Funeral services honoring her life will take place immediately following at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Todd Krost officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
Mary was born on November 19, 1936 in Edinburg, Illinois the daughter of William Jones and Mary Jane (Harrison) Jones. She graduated from Taylorville High School in 1954. Hal and Mary were married for 56 years and he preceded her in death on October 4, 2012.
Survivors include her daughter, Judy (Bob) Hale of Mattoon, IL; son, Tom (Karen) Kottwitz of Lombard, IL; grandchildren: Kelli Marriott of Sarasota, FL and Kyle Kottwitz of Galesburg, IL, and Emily Kottwitz of Lombard, IL.
In addition to her husband, Mary was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings: Edith Tidd of TX, Bill Jones of TX and Dorothy Sanders of Pawnee IL.
Mary and Hal moved to Mattoon in 1959. Throughout her life, she was continually active with multiple civic groups, charities, PTA and Scouting. She and her family were also long-time members of First United Methodist Church of Mattoon. Mary was an avid golfer, enjoyed traveling the world, enjoyed boating on Lake Shelbyville and of course gardening. For many of her earlier years she could be found on the lanes bowling in her league. Choosing to initially focus on managing the family for many years, Mary later worked at Lincoln Log Cabin Start Park for several years before retiring. Most of all, Mary enjoyed spending time with her family. She will be missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Memorial donations in her honor may be given to Camp New Hope. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.
