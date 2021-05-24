Mary Kottwitz

MATTOON — Mary Abigail Kottwitz, age 84, of Mattoon passed away at 2:45 a.m. on Friday, May 21, 2021 at Mattoon Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Schilling Funeral Home. Funeral services honoring her life will take place immediately following at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Todd Krost officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.

Mary was born on November 19, 1936 in Edinburg, Illinois the daughter of William Jones and Mary Jane (Harrison) Jones. She graduated from Taylorville High School in 1954. Hal and Mary were married for 56 years and he preceded her in death on October 4, 2012.

Survivors include her daughter, Judy (Bob) Hale of Mattoon, IL; son, Tom (Karen) Kottwitz of Lombard, IL; grandchildren: Kelli Marriott of Sarasota, FL and Kyle Kottwitz of Galesburg, IL, and Emily Kottwitz of Lombard, IL.

In addition to her husband, Mary was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings: Edith Tidd of TX, Bill Jones of TX and Dorothy Sanders of Pawnee IL.