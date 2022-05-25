Oct. 13, 1932 - May 23, 2022

MATTOON — Mary L. Reardon, of Mattoon passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital surrounded by her family.

Funeral services honoring her life will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 27, 2022, at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor Dan Haifley officiating. Burial will follow at Dodge Grove Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.

Mary was born on October 13, 1932, in Effingham, the daughter of John and Frances (Beach) Everett.

Survivors include her daughters: Marcia (Mike) Smith, Rhonda (Craig) Lennox; son, Steve Reardon; grandchildren: Lori (Jason) Wright, Brad Banion, Sean (Rita) Betty, Margaret Walker and Mario Reardon; eight great-grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren; sisters: Judith (Joe) Conaway and Irma (Jim) Lingreen; and brother, Charles (Ruby) Everett.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; son, Dennis Reardon; daughter, Angela Reardon; brother, John Everett; sister, Betty Ashley; and stepmother, Opal Hanley.

Mary was a member of the Maranatha Baptist Church in Mattoon. She retired from Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center after 25-years of employment in the Business Office. Mary was a member of the American Business Women's Association Pegtown Chapter for 25-years. She was a 1975 graduate of Lake Land College. Mary took the Master Gardeners Course in 2008, and was always proud of her flowers and landscaping, especially her roses and perennials.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.