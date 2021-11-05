MATTOON — Mary L. Vogel, 92, formerly of Mattoon, passed away at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, October 17, 2021, in her home in New Smyrna Beach, FL.
As per her wishes, Cremation Rites will be accorded, and a graveside service for family, will be held at a later date at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
Mary was born on August 6, 1929, in Mattoon, IL, the daughter of Ray and Charlotte (McKinney) Shouse. She married Robert J Vogel on November 21, 1973. He passed away on May 13, 2020.
Survivors include her children: Steven Bergfeld (Susan) of Mattoon, and Timothy Bergfeld of Mattoon; three grandchildren: Curtis Bergfeld (Kimberly) of Jacksonville, FL, Joshua Bergfeld (Jessica) of Mattoon, and Daniel Bergfeld of Monticello; two great-grandchildren: Blane and Ava Bergfeld of Jacksonville, FL; one brother, Lowell Shouse (Zelma) of Windsor.
She is preceded in death by her three sisters: Virginia Moritz, Pauline Rymer and Lorene Armstrong.
