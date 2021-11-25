MATTOON — Mary Lou Fosbender, age 87, of Mattoon, IL, passed away at 4:05 a.m., Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Mattoon Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Mattoon, IL.

A funeral service in her honor will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL, 61938. Pastor Gary Stephen will officiate. A committal service will immediately follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Mattoon, IL. The visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday, November 29, 2021, at the funeral home.

Mary Lou was born on June 17, 1934, in Martinsville, IL, to the late Michael McKeever and Ruby Lucille (Bowen) Smyser. She married Richard Dean "Fuzzy" Fosbender on March 4, 1955; he preceded her in death on November 22, 2004.

She is survived by three children: Sally Jo Hutchinson and husband, Gary of Joliet, IL, Sheri K. Daniels and husband, Jeff of Mattoon, IL, Timothy D. Fosbender and wife, Cheryl of Mattoon, IL; four brothers: David Smyser and wife, Marilyn of Mattoon, IL, Michael Smyser and wife, Roma Jane of Windsor, IL, Robert Smyser and wife, Susie of Toledo, IL, Jerry Smyser of Mattoon, IL; four sisters: Wilma Hancock of Mattoon, IL, Wanda Helm of Mattoon, IL, Marie Haskell of Allentown, PA, Erma Franklin of Charleston, IL; seven grandchildren: Jill Blumhoff and husband, Greg of West Lafayette, IN, Rick Hutchinson and wife, Nicole of Joliet, IL, Lacy Bugielski and husband, Robert of Aurora, IL, Amy Walter and husband, Josh of Kirkland, WA, Telane Homann of Cleveland, TX, Gary Hutchinson II and wife, Kellie of Joliet, IL, Paige Kratschmer and husband, Eric of Joliet, IL; eleven great-grandchildren: Elijah, Caleb, Lucas, Emerson, Morgan, Bennett, Logan, Jaydyn, Kaydyn, Charlee, and Carlee.

She was preceded in death by one sister, Judith Struc; and one great-grandson, Harley Wilburn.

Mary Lou was a faithful member of the Loxa Presbyterian Church in Loxa, IL. In 1991, she retired from General Electric, Mattoon, IL, after thirty-five years of dedicated service. She was a member of Women of the Moose of Mattoon, IL.

Throughout her life, Mary Lou had the joy of spending countless hours quilting, doing macrame, and putting together thousands of jigsaw puzzles. She also enjoyed traveling, shopping, and dining out. Having a true passion for the game of golf, she loved competing at Rogala Golf course in Mattoon, IL, and playing women's league.

Mary Lou had a large family and a heart that was big enough to fully love each and every one. Creating memories with her children and grandchildren who were her heart and soul was her highest priority. She will be deeply missed by all.

