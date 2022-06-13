July 25, 1927 - June 11, 2022

GREENUP — Mary Louise Roberts, age 94, known only as "Dub" to many, passed away on June 11, 2022, at 12:30 a.m. at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 17, 2022, at the Toledo Christian Church. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday evening, June 16, 2022 at the church. Burial will be in the Washington Street Cemetery in Casey, IL. The Barkley Funeral Chapel in Toledo, IL is assisting the family.

Louise was born in Toledo on July 25, 1927. Louise resided in Toledo all of her life, in three dwellings that were within one block of each other. The past six years of her life were spent at Cumberland Rehab in Greenup.

She was the last remaining child of Ross and Carrie (Zike) Roberts. Louise was the beloved mother of Terri (David) Biggs; she was the cherished grandmother of: Chelsey (Doug) Taylor, Mikki (Scott) Sherwood, and Marty (Lori) Biggs; her great-grandchildren include: Chloe and Allison Taylor, Alexander (Maddie) and Lee Meadows, Devon (Hannah), Drake (Alexandria), and Trai Biggs; great-great-grandchildren are: Caroline Meadows, Finley Biggs, and Malkom Biggs. Besides these family members, Aunt Dub was the matriarch to many nieces and nephews. Louise also experienced the blessings of deep and abiding friendships with many. These friends were blessed through her loyal relationship with them.

Louise was preceded in death by her parents and her eight siblings: Harlan, Euris, Ralph, Dale, Eugene, John, Mildred, and Joe.

Louise Roberts graduated from Toledo High School in 1945. In the year following, she taught at a country school. Her next job was at Ettelbrick Shoe Company in Greenup, where she sewed parts of the shoes together for 36 years. Later she was employed at Pyroferric in Toledo. In all, she "punched a time clock" for 47 years. Her work ethic was to be admired.

Being an avid sports fan, Louise cheered on the Chicago Cubs and the Fighting Illini. Locally you might find her at Cumberland, Casey-Westfield, or Neoga watching an event. Louise has been a member of Toledo Christian Church for 83 years. She was very faithful and active in the church until her stroke. As a devoted mother, I could always rely on her unconditional love and support. As a doting and loving grandma, she was simply "the best". Our family received daily blessings of a close and loving relationship with this truly special mother and grandmother.

Mom always enjoyed caring for her family – they were not only her priority, but her pride and joy. She was a blessing to us, and we will remember her with the same unconditional love and devotion, as was shown to us. Mom's gentle and compassionate nature endeared her to all who knew and loved her. She was always caring for others. She was kind and loving – the qualities that attracted great affection from friends and neighbors. The way in which Mom lived her life, with the focus on faith and family, impacted all those around her. Most of all, she will be remembered for her love and servitude of Jesus Christ.

Mom, you will truly be missed, but I will cherish the memories. Our time together was so precious to both of us. You are my inspiration. I love you. - Terri

Memorials can be made to the Toledo Christian Church. Online condolences can be expressed at www.barkleyfuneralchapels.com.