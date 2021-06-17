FORT MYERS, Florida — Mary Louise Scrivner, 88 of Fort Myers, Florida formerly of Shelbyville, Illinois passed away peacefully on Saturday May 22, 2021 at Signature Health Care with son David by her side.

Mary was born July 9, 1932 in Sullivan, Illinois, the daughter of Melvin Eugene and Dorothy Louise (Welch) Heddins. She was married 52 years to the love of her life, Robert Earl Scrivner who preceded her in death on December 26, 2001. Robert had retired as Co-Owner of Carl Grabb Motors of Shelbyville after 38 years of service.

Mary left her career as a dental assistant in Decatur, Illinois to raise her two sons. She later returned as Practice Manager for Dr. Richard Merry in 1969 at the Shelbyville practice location and later transitioned with Dr. Merry when he opened his practice in Mattoon. Until her retirement, Mary graced the office with a warm welcoming smile, calm and soothing reassurance and always a joyful presence.

Mary was truly a people-person and loved those fortunate enough to know her. Mary had a gift of making everyone in her presence feel extraordinarily special. Her greatest joy was her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother sister and aunt to her many nieces and nephews. Mary loved family basket dinners in the park or at her Daddy's farm in Effingham. She and her husband Bob shared their love of boating and spent many hours on the waters at Lake Shelbyville. She could always be counted on to attend every family special occasion and was sure to make it a memorable event. Mary was a fan of movies and during retirement often you would find her at the theaters taking in an afternoon matinee. Mary was an avid reader of books, newspapers, and magazines. She had a love for theater performances especially at Sullivan's Little Theater and loved traveling with her son Robert to New York where she attended many theater and live television performances.

Mary was preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years, Robert; her first born son Robert Louis Scrivner; sister Helen Cline; brothers: Don Heddins and William Lynn Heddins. She is survived by her son David Scrivner and wife Connie of Fort Myers, Florida; daughter in law Tammy Scrivner of Phoenix, Arizona; grandson Jonathan Scrivner and wife Kate of Peoria, Illinois; two great grandchildren: Stella and Hudson Scrivner of Peoria, Illinois; along with many nieces, nephews, and great & great-great nieces and nephews who fondly called her "Aunt Mary". She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

There will be a celebration of Mary's life held at a later date.