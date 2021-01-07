Mary Lucille Cornell

Mary was a longtime member of Broadway Christian Church of Mattoon, IL. She most recently faithfully attended Linn Creek Christian Church in Linn Creek, MO for the past three years where she was lovingly known as grandma Mary. Mary's faith was her bedrock and the love of the Lord was her legacy. She loved the Lord above all.

Mary's children all remember her beautiful voice as she would sing to them as she ironed clothes with what became known to them as "ironing board songs". She was also very poetic and wrote many a poem and verse, a couple which will be shared at her service.

She was dearly loved by all of her family and the many friends she made over the years in places they lived. Her legacy includes five children, 17 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents. Being the last survivor of her generation, she was also preceded in death by husband Wesley; two brothers: Leroy (Mary Lou) and Clifford Eugene Miller, sister Darlene Miller Sphar (Roy); a son and daughter in law Stephen and Debbie Cornell and a son-in-law Dennis Creasy.