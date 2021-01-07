TROY — Mary Lucille Cornell, age 90, of Troy, IL passed away at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois.
Funeral services honoring her life will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 11, 2021 at Broadway Christian Church, 1205 South 9th Street, Mattoon, Illinois 61938 with Pastor Kevin Wolfe officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Mary was born on June 8, 1930 in Beecher City, Illinois the daughter of Clarence and Velda (Kline) Miller. She married Wesley Cornell on March 4, 1950. He preceded her in death in 2003.
Shortly after graduating as the Salutatorian of the class of 1948 at Beecher City High school, Mary moved to Mattoon where she worked as a telephone operator at Illinois Consolidated telephone company. She quickly rose to the position of supervisor before meeting and marrying Wes Cornell in 1950.
Wes was called to the ministry and graduated from Lincoln Christian College, in 1956. Together they worked in ministry in Christian churches for the next 25 years in various towns in Illinois, Iowa and Missouri. In 1971 they started Monitor Sign Service and eventually settled in Mattoon, IL in 1974. She worked as a secretary there until 1992 when they both retired. At the age of "over 50", she took up golf and greatly enjoyed playing at many courses with Wes as they traveled around the country until Wesley's death in 2003.
Mary was a longtime member of Broadway Christian Church of Mattoon, IL. She most recently faithfully attended Linn Creek Christian Church in Linn Creek, MO for the past three years where she was lovingly known as grandma Mary. Mary's faith was her bedrock and the love of the Lord was her legacy. She loved the Lord above all.
Mary's children all remember her beautiful voice as she would sing to them as she ironed clothes with what became known to them as "ironing board songs". She was also very poetic and wrote many a poem and verse, a couple which will be shared at her service.
She was dearly loved by all of her family and the many friends she made over the years in places they lived. Her legacy includes five children, 17 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents. Being the last survivor of her generation, she was also preceded in death by husband Wesley; two brothers: Leroy (Mary Lou) and Clifford Eugene Miller, sister Darlene Miller Sphar (Roy); a son and daughter in law Stephen and Debbie Cornell and a son-in-law Dennis Creasy.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Von Etta Miller of Tacoma, WA; children: David Wesley Cornell (Cindy) of Mattoon, IL, Cheryl Cornell Creasy of Troy, IL, Lydia Cornell Herbert (Dave) of Mattoon, IL, and Mark Alan Cornell (Jana) of Katy, TX; her grandchildren: Seth Cornell of Mattoon, IL and Davonna Rardin Dittamore (Quentin) of Montrose, IL, Bryan Cornell (Jill), Christopher Cornell, and Andrew Cornell (Amanda) all of Mattoon, IL; John (Jessica) and Leslie Cornell Stiles (David) all of Spring Hill, TN; Ryan Creasy of Troy, IL, Shannon Creasy Eckleberry (Amos) of Fairfield, IL; Megan Creasy Brown (Chris) of Glen Carbon, IL; Tracy Creasy Rhodes (George) of Freeburg, IL and Trisha Creasy Saboorizadeh (Jay) of Wentzville, MO; Bethany Cornell Radcliffe (Bill) of Greenville, IL; Tristan Cornell (Jaimee) of Norfolk, NE; Kaitlyn Cornell (Jake Beccue) of Champaign, IL; Darius Cornell of Katy, TX; Harrison Cornell of Lincoln, IL; great-grandchildren: Bryton and Jasmyn Dittamore; Gavin, Kynley and Sully Cornell; Wesley Cornell, Trinity and Logan Cornell; Lauren and Jake Eckleberry; Lainey and Samuel Brown; Madison, Lorelai and Everly Rhodes; Will Creasy, Amir and Abraam Saboorizadeh; and Bryson and Cornell Radcliffe; and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations in her honor may be given to Linn Creek Church, 3751 U.S. 54, Linn Creek, MO 65052. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.
