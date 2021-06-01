MATTOON — Mary M. Sheppard, age 95 of Mattoon, IL passed away at 1:53 PM, Sunday, May 30, 2021 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.

A funeral service honoring her life will be held at 1:00 PM, Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938. A committal service will immediately follow at Dodge Grove Cemetery. Pastor Ron Dickinson will officiate. A visitation will be held at 12:00 PM until the time of service at the funeral home.

Born April 27, 1926, in Indianola, IL, Mary was the daughter of Raymond and Love (Bostwick) Orrick. She married Roy Eugene Sheppard on June 2, 1946, in Chrisman, IL; he preceded her in death on June 16, 1989. She is survived by their daughter, Marsha Lynn Koets and husband Gary of Mattoon, IL; their son, David Eugene Sheppard and wife Becky (Replogle) of Whitney, TX; five grandchildren; Tracie Tomlin and husband Jared of Normal, IL, Jennifer Heller of Brunswick, GA, Rebecca Koets of Jacksonville, FL, Jessica Kidd and husband Jeremy of Loveland, CO, Christopher Sheppard and wife Laura of China Spring, TX; and ten great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth Ray Orrick and Ralph Leon Orrick; and one sister, Betty Ruth Orrick.