MATTOON — Mary Margaret "Maggie" Kirts, age 93, of Mattoon, IL, peacefully passed away Saturday, February 25, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her loved ones.

A Funeral Mass in her honor will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 320 N. 21st Street, Mattoon, IL, 61938; A graveside burial will immediately follow in Calvary Cemetery. A rosary service will be conducted at 3:30 PM, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at the church. The family will receive friends at 4:00 PM. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL, 61938, is in charge of arrangements.