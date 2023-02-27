MATTOON — Mary Margaret "Maggie" Kirts, age 93, of Mattoon, IL, peacefully passed away Saturday, February 25, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her loved ones.
A Funeral Mass in her honor will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 320 N. 21st Street, Mattoon, IL, 61938; A graveside burial will immediately follow in Calvary Cemetery. A rosary service will be conducted at 3:30 PM, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at the church. The family will receive friends at 4:00 PM. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL, 61938, is in charge of arrangements.
Please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome for a full obituary.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.