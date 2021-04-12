Mary Margaret White

Mary was a 1984 graduate of Arizona State University and received her BSN RN from Phoenix College in 1986. She was certified as a Patient Experience Professional through the Patient Experience Institute and used her nursing skills in cooperation with her love and compassion for people as a patient representative at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center from August 2008 until March 2020. Mary had the gift of helping others find the calm amid life's storms. A local physician often referred to her as a "quiet angel".

Mary was strong in her faith and her convictions ran deep. As a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Charleston, she was willing to help wherever there was a need. She was gifted with a musical ability and a beautiful voice which she used in assisting with the music ministry of the church, worshipping in song with the adult choir, and organizing and directing a children's choir. Her love for her St. Charles church family was demonstrated time and time again as she served in various ministries of the church including the Parish Pastoral Council, Women's Auxiliary #4024, and the Summer Startup and Religious Ed programs. In 2019 she was honored with the St. Charles "Woman of Distinction" award.