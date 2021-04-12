CHARLESTON - Mary Margaret White, age 58 of Charleston, Illinois, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home and with dear loved ones at her side on Friday, April 2, 2021. Friends and family may gather to remember and celebrate her life on Friday, April 16, 2021 from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive in Charleston. A Rosary Service will begin at 6:45 p.m. that evening at the funeral chapel. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 921 Madison Avenue in Charleston with Father Braden Maher officiating. Inurnment of her cremated remains will be privately attended at Roselawn Cemetery in Charleston. Memorials in her honor may be made to St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church and can be left at the visitation or funeral mass, or mailed in care of Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.
Mary was born October 10, 1962 in Gary, Indiana, a daughter of Richard J. and Theresa "Mickey" (O'Neill) Clark. She married the love of her life and best friend, David White on September 3, 1988 in Phoenix, Arizona. Left to remember and cherish a lifetime of memories is David, her loving and devoted husband of 32 years; two sons: of whom she was so proud, Patrick White stationed at Fayetteville, North Carolina and Samuel White of Dallas, Texas; her mother, Theresa "Mickey" Clark of Charleston; a sister, Brenda Deakins of Crown Point, Indiana; a brother, Rick Clark and wife, Mina of Portage, Indiana; a nephew, Eric Deakins and wife, Tracy of Whiting, Indiana; and a niece, Laura (Deakins) Price and husband, Chris also of Crown Point. Mary was preceded in death by her father.
Mary was a 1984 graduate of Arizona State University and received her BSN RN from Phoenix College in 1986. She was certified as a Patient Experience Professional through the Patient Experience Institute and used her nursing skills in cooperation with her love and compassion for people as a patient representative at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center from August 2008 until March 2020. Mary had the gift of helping others find the calm amid life's storms. A local physician often referred to her as a "quiet angel".
Mary was strong in her faith and her convictions ran deep. As a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Charleston, she was willing to help wherever there was a need. She was gifted with a musical ability and a beautiful voice which she used in assisting with the music ministry of the church, worshipping in song with the adult choir, and organizing and directing a children's choir. Her love for her St. Charles church family was demonstrated time and time again as she served in various ministries of the church including the Parish Pastoral Council, Women's Auxiliary #4024, and the Summer Startup and Religious Ed programs. In 2019 she was honored with the St. Charles "Woman of Distinction" award.
Outside of the church Mary also enjoyed singing with various choirs and choral groups, performing at such venues as the St. Louis Cathedral and the esteemed Carnegie Hall in New York City. She enjoyed hosting parties and gatherings at her and David's home that she always tastefully decorated. A warm and loving welcome was extended to all who visited. Mary enjoyed traveling with her family and sharing adventures in other areas of the world. She and David especially cherished the trips taken together to regroup and strengthen their bonds of love and friendship. Mary's ability to be straightforward and to the point, yet in a caring and loving manner, only enhanced the respect that so many had for her. The friendships she cultivated and nourished through the years are many.
Mary's determination and courage was amazing and an inspiration! She blessed so many with her gentle, thoughtful, kind, and compassionate spirit – especially a family that she loved so dearly. Her memory will live through the lives she has forever influenced.
Please visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com to leave condolences for Mary's family.
