Aug. 17, 1926 - Aug. 10, 2023

TRILLA — Mary Marie (Mulvaney) Childress, 96, of Trilla, IL, passed away at 7:31 a.m. Thursday, August 10, 2023, in Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, Mattoon, IL.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, August 13, 2023, in Grace Cemetery with Mike Giertz officiating.

Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Strasburg, IL.

Memorials may be given to Sarah Bush Lincoln Cancer Center.

Mary was born on August 17, 1926, in Lovington, IL, the daughter of Charles and Nina (Neff) Mulvaney. She married Kenneth "Dean" Childress on September 13, 1947. They lived in Clarksburg, Gays and settled in Trilla, IL, in 1957. Mary worked at Trilla School, took in laundry, did wall papering, was a cook at Mattoon High School, Associated Springs and R.R. Donnelley, where she worked for over 30 years and never missed a day.

They enjoyed camping, square dancing, skating and cutting wood. Mary also enjoyed watching birds (especially hummingbirds), working jigsaw puzzles, embroidering, canning, and was famous for her lime pickles.

Mary is survived by her two daughters: Mickey Childress of Mattoon, IL, and Jeanie (Denny) Thornton of Trilla, IL; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Childress of Mattoon, IL; and five grandchildren: Angie (Todd) Myers of Johnstown, IL, Tammy Thornton (Kevin Hartman) of Greenup, IL, Chris (Denise) Childress of Mahomet, IL, Toby (Erica) Thornton of Johnstown, IL, and Rick (Chung Tran) Childress of Mattoon, IL. Mary was also survived by great-grandchildren: Kyla (Max), Hayden, Emily, Sydney, Noah, Grace, Carly, Chaney, Waylon, Claire and Clark; great-great-grandchildren: Emmery and Granger; and one sister, Lela (Donnie) Friese of Stewardson, IL.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Nina Mulvaney; husband, Dean Childress; son, Terry Childress; brother, David (Frances) Mulvaney; and sisters: Owen (Adrian) Phelps and Emily Young.

Send condolences at www.howeandyockey.com.