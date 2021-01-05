NEOGA — Mary "Susie" Huckstead, age 73 of Neoga, IL passed away at 10:50 AM, Monday, January 4, 2021 at her residence.

A funeral mass in her honor will be celebrated on Friday, January 8, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Immaculate Conception Church in Mattoon, IL. A graveside burial will be held immediately thereafter at Dodge Grove Cemetery in Mattoon, IL. A visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the service begins at the church. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938 is in charge of services.

Susie was born November 10, 1947 at North Vernon, IN to the late Frank Edward and Virginia Marie (Elder) Rentschler. She married Charles Larry Huckstead on November 12, 1966 in Mattoon, IL; he preceded her in death on March 16, 2006. She is survived by one son, Shane Huckstead of Mattoon, IL; two brothers: Tim Rentschler and wife Tammy of Cooks Mills, IL, Pat Rentschler and wife Cathy of Harristown, IL; one sister Jeanne Gross and husband Jesse of Lerna, IL; and her furry companion Zoey. She was preceded in death by two brothers: Mike Rentschler and Frank Rentschler; and one sister Lue Dougherty.