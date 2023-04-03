June 22, 1941 - March 24, 2023

CHARLESTON — Mary Turner, 81, of Charleston, passed away March 24, 2023, surrounded by family. Mary was born June 22, 1941, in Hidalgo, IL.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Jack L. Turner; daughter, Rhonda Turner; and son-in-law, R. Stephen Sullivan; and her brother, Harry Windberg; as well as her parents.

She is survived by her daughters: Robin Sullivan and Becci (Cliff) Nicholson of Charleston; and her son, Jack B. (Lori) Turner of Oakland. Grandchildren: Heather (Brad) Lain, Jessica (Nick) Taylor, Crystal Cobb, Hannah (Caleb) Maxedon, Everett Turner, Nicholas (Brianne) Turner, Sydney (J. J.) Keske, Jeremiah (Dusty) Sullivan and Sophia (Parker) Stadick. She is also survived by several great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Turner Family, through Krabel Funeral Home, PO Box 1007, Oakland, IL, 61943.

A memorial service will be held at Kiwanis Park, Charleston, at a later date.