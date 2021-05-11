MATTOON — Maryann Hays, age 84, of Mattoon passed away at 7:15 a.m. on Monday, May 10, 2021 at her residence.

Memorial services honoring her life will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Schilling Funeral Home. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 1:00 p.m. until time of service on Saturday at the funeral home.

Maryann was born on December 27, 1936 in Mattoon the daughter of Henry and Flossie (LaMasters) Armer. She married Perry Hays on May 13, 1956. He preceded her in death on September 6, 2006.

Survivors include daughters: Anna Hays, Dorothy Maples, and Vickie Barker; son Scott Hays; siblings: Waneta Ragland, Quietera Wheeler, Archie Armer, David Armer, and Roger Armer; eighteen grandchildren; thirty great-grandchildren; and two great great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Maryann was preceded in death by her parents; son, Perry Hays, Jr.; four siblings; grandson, Steven; and great-grandson, Isaac.

Maryann worked as a CNA for many years before retirement. She enjoyed gardening, camping and fishing. Maryann has a special love for animals and adopted many pets over the years. Most of all, Maryann loved spending time with her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.

Memorial donations in her honor may be given to Coles County Animal Shelter. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.