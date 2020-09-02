MATTOON - Master William Liam David French, age 6 months died Wednesday August 26, 2020 at 4:21 a.m. at his residence in Humboldt, Illinois of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. Medical investigation was conducted by the Coles County Coroner's Office.
Born February 20, 2020 in Mattoon, Illinois he was the son of Aaron French and Amber Jean Groves.
He is survived by his parents; brothers and sisters, Adam French, Halie Cordes, Trevor Long, Amber French and Piper Schwartz; maternal grandparents, Martha Rhodes, Anita and Dan Hines; paternal Grandparents, Ron and Libby French, Darlene Sargent, and Naomi Henne. Also surviving are aunts and uncles, Brianna Groves and Lucas Ferguson, Tanya Pence, Dalton Sargent, Lexy Sargent, Zachary French, Anthony Dunn, Bill French, Fred Ritcheson, Kennerly Pence and Anastasia Story; a great aunt, Linda Milligan; cousins, Joshua Morlan, Wesley Sargent, Carmen and Julian Ferguson.
Preceding him in death were grandfathers, Bob Rhodes, William Groves and William French and great grandmother, Kitty French.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday September 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at The Family Life Worship Center, 5475 Lerna Road. Mattoon, Illinois with Pastor Brandon Wright officiating. Pulliam Funeral Home, Robinson, Illinois in charge of these arrangements.
