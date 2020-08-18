Maurice Edward Stevens

Maurice served as parts manager for Rasmussen Chevrolet in Mattoon. He was a faithful member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Charleston and of the Knights of Columbus Charleston Council #4024.He was an avid gardener taking great pride in his flower gardens and his bountiful tomato produce. He was a fan of Chicago Cubs baseball and enjoyed ballroom style dancing. Maurice's family meant the world to him and he liked nothing better than mushroom hunting, an afternoon of fishing with his grandchildren, or being a spectator and avid supporter at their various activities. He was proud of them and their most loyal fan! Maurice was a man of character and his kindness and consideration for others created a role model for family and all who knew him. He will be greatly missed and always remembered for his steadfast love and devotion.