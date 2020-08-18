CHARLESTON – Maurice Edward Stevens, age 96 of Charleston, went to his Heavenly Home on Saturday, August 15, 2020. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 921 Madison Avenue in Charleston. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Mattoon. There will be no public visitation. Memorial gifts in his honor may be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital for Children and may be left at the funeral mass or mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.
Maurice was born August 29, 1923 in Charleston, Illinois, the son of the late David and Josephine (Stewart) Stevens. He faithfully served his country with the United States Army during WWII before marrying the love of his life. His marriage to Eunice Ann Gebbs on February 24, 1946 in New Orleans has blessed them with 74 years of treasured memories together. In addition to his loving and devoted wife Ann, Maurice leaves three children, Judith Wheeler of Charleston, Donna Morton and husband John of Charleston and Gary Stevens and wife Renee of Lenexa, Kansas; seven grandchildren, Melissa Stevens, Michelle Smolen (Jim), Kaitlin Stevens, Jill Stevens, Jonathan Morton (Julianne), Laura Morton (Steve), Lisa Markus (Joel); and four great-grandchildren, Alex and Elizabeth Morton and Simone and Isaac Markus. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter, Janet Stevens and two brothers, Franklin and Roland Stevens.
Maurice served as parts manager for Rasmussen Chevrolet in Mattoon. He was a faithful member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Charleston and of the Knights of Columbus Charleston Council #4024.He was an avid gardener taking great pride in his flower gardens and his bountiful tomato produce. He was a fan of Chicago Cubs baseball and enjoyed ballroom style dancing. Maurice's family meant the world to him and he liked nothing better than mushroom hunting, an afternoon of fishing with his grandchildren, or being a spectator and avid supporter at their various activities. He was proud of them and their most loyal fan! Maurice was a man of character and his kindness and consideration for others created a role model for family and all who knew him. He will be greatly missed and always remembered for his steadfast love and devotion.
To leave condolences for Maurice's family visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com.
