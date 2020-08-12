× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — Maurice (Maury) Daniel Shepherd, 86, of Charleston, passed away August 7, 2020. A graveside service, with military rites, will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Mound Cemetery, Charleston. The family requests that masks be worn when social distancing is not possible. There will be no public visitation.

Maury was born September 12, 1933, in Albion, Illinois, son of Harry and Lucy (McCollum) Shepherd. He is survived by his three children, Donna (Jeff) Stewart, David (Dottye) Shepherd and Daniel (Lisa) Shepherd; six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and two step-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and two wives.

Maury was a retired chemistry and physics educator.

A complete obituary is available at www.adamsfuneralchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, Maury's family requests that memorials be made to the EIU Foundation Maurice Shepherd Chemistry Scholarship or Wesley United Methodist Church Stephen Ministry. Gifts may be left at the funeral or mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2230 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.