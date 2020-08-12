You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Maurice (Maury) Daniel Shepherd
0 entries

Maurice (Maury) Daniel Shepherd

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — Maurice (Maury) Daniel Shepherd, 86, of Charleston, passed away August 7, 2020. A graveside service, with military rites, will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Mound Cemetery, Charleston. The family requests that masks be worn when social distancing is not possible. There will be no public visitation.

Maury was born September 12, 1933, in Albion, Illinois, son of Harry and Lucy (McCollum) Shepherd. He is survived by his three children, Donna (Jeff) Stewart, David (Dottye) Shepherd and Daniel (Lisa) Shepherd; six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and two step-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and two wives.

Maury was a retired chemistry and physics educator.

A complete obituary is available at www.adamsfuneralchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, Maury's family requests that memorials be made to the EIU Foundation Maurice Shepherd Chemistry Scholarship or Wesley United Methodist Church Stephen Ministry. Gifts may be left at the funeral or mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2230 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News