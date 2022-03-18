April 20, 1939 - Jan. 24, 2022

ROSWELL, New Mexico — Maurice Scott Rennels, passed away January 24, 2022, in Roswell, NM, after a short illness. Scott's wife, Helen and daughter, Renee, were at his bedside. He was 82-years old.

Scott was born April 20, 1939, on a farm north of Charleston, to his parents Raymond and Naida Rennels. The Rennels family settled in Hutton Township in 1836, and are rooted in Charleston history.

He graduated from Charleston High School in 1958, he played football and was on the track team. He started his work career as an usher at the Will Rogers Theatre, and also spent time working at the Charleston Drive In Theater. Scott was well known to many locals as a good-natured person willing to help anyone in need, Scott would "give you the shirt off his back," he was that type of a person.

Scott tended EIU and Devry Technical School. He was an entrepreneur with Wings & Things restaurant, in Bloomington, IL, answering services in North Tonawanda, NY and supplied scrubs to hospitals and nursing homes in Roswell, NM.

He is survived by his wife, Helen; daughter, Renee; two granddaughters; siblings: Barbara, Dale, Susie, Sig and Gail; and twenty-two nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Naida Rennels; his brothers: Paul and Max; and sister, Winnie.

He was full of life, love and optimism that spilled over into all he did. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.