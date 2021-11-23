CHARLESTON — Max E. Cougill, 96, of Charleston, IL, passed away at his home Saturday, November 20, 2021, with his family by his side.

Visitation will be held at Adams Funeral Chapel at 11:00 a.m. – 12:45 p.m., Friday November 26, 2021. Masonic rites will follow at 12:45 p.m. A memorial service celebrating his life will follow at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be in the Roselawn Cemetery. Memorials in his honor may be made to the American Lung Association or Shriners Hospital for Children and left at the visitation/service, or mailed in care of Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL, 61920.

Max was born on January 27, 1925, the son of Louis Cougill and Elda (Grissom) Cougill Townsend. He married the love of his life Mary Lou McClanahan, on her family farm, November 23, 1950.

He is survived by his wife; one granddaughter, Alison Cougill; two great-grandchildren: Haylee Schoonover and Daxxon Cougill; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jeffery Eugene Cougill; sister, Lela McNeal; and brother, Oliver Cougill.

Max attended Greenup High School and moved on to Eastern Illinois University, and attained his bachelor's in business in 1951. Max served his community as Mayor of Charleston from 1969-1973. He was President of the Charleston Chamber of Commerce in 1967, and later was the recipient of the Charleston Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Citizen award in 1987. Max was heavily involved in the organization of Coles Together, which brought the communities of Charleston, Mattoon, and Oakland together. He was the assistant treasurer and director from 1988-2015. He was also a proud member of the Masons & Shriners.

Max was an avid book reader and enjoyed Gunsmoke and westerns. He spent some of his earlier years hunting and fishing. Max and his wife bought a store shortly after their marriage, and served the community with Cougill Market for nine years. The couple also added another wonderful contribution to this community when they opened Bel-Aire Lanes, on the west side of town. The Cougill's owned and operated the establishment for 25 years, and it remains open today. They sought out their next adventure and established Cougill Apartments, the first subsidized housing units for seniors in the area. Max and Mary were proud supporters of their community and their college. With the knowledge and career that it gave them, they were honored to give back to Eastern Illinois University in their later years for the renovation of Old Main. Max wanted to return Old Main to its former glory.

Max will be greatly missed by his family and his community. He did wonderful things that will be remembered forever.

