KANSAS — Max Leon Rose, of Kansas, IL, passed away at his daughter's home surrounded by family on December 27, 2021, after a long, brave battle with cancer.

Max was buried in a private Graveside Committal Service officiated by Fr. John Titus in Fairview Cemetery in Kansas, IL, on December 30, 2021.

Max was born on January 18, 1941, in Paris, IL, to the late Max H. and Anna Rose. Survivors include his daughter, Kim Rose-Coffey and husband, Tony of Mattoon, IL; a son, Rob Rose and wife, Kim of Charleston, IL; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two sisters. Max was preceded in death by one son, Christopher Rose, a brother, Larry and his parents.

Max started working at a very young age in the construction-concrete business. He worked on paving the way for Interstate 57 in the late 1950's and then did concrete work on the Assembly Hall in Champaign. Max never went into the Assembly Hall after it's completion, he just knew that all the weight of the concrete for the dome was going to come crashing down at some point. Max also worked on building Carle Hospital. He then started working for Central Illinois Tile Company in Champaign, where he worked for over 40 years. He traveled the United States with this company laying drainage pipe along the Interstates so water would run off properly. At one point, Max was one of two people in the U.S. that was trained to operate the machine that did all this work. When Max retired from Central Illinois Tile, the business was sold because the company couldn't find anyone to replace Max and run that machine.

Max loved the outdoors: hunting, fishing, camping, four wheeling, riding motorcycles, planting a huge garden, he was always doing something. There really wasn't anything that Max couldn't build or repair - which led to his final passion of rebuilding Hot Rods and going to all the area car-truck shows.

Max loved meeting people and he really never knew a stranger. He lived a good life and had a great family and many good friends. He never complained about getting sick or feeling sorry for himself - he kept a positive attitude and fought it with everything he had - in his words: "Hammer Down!" His presence here will be greatly missed but his memory will live on through his loved ones.