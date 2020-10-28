Maxine Chapin

MATTOON - Maxine Ethel (Mayhew) Chapin, age 97, of Mattoon went to live with the angels on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Copper Creek Cottages.

Funeral services honoring her life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor Ron Dickinson officiating. Burial will follow at Zion Hill Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home.

Maxine was born on August 28, 1923 the daughter of Charles Arthur and Bessie Lee (Wilson) Mayhew. She was the youngest of her siblings, Ellsworth, Robert, Wayne and Martha Lenherr, all deceased.

Born in Coles County, IL, Maxine married Ray Baughman in January 1943. She was then wed to William H. Bell in December of 1947. William passed away in October of 1968. Robert F. Chapin entered Maxine's life, and they were married in March of 1976. He preceded her in death in 2009.