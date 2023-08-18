Nov. 14, 1936 - Aug. 16, 2023

CHARLESTON — May Bennett, 86, of rural Charleston, passed away Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at Heartland Manor in Casey.

The funeral service honoring her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 21, 2023, at the Harper-Swickard Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Grant Cemetery, rural Charleston. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials to Transitions Hospice.

May was born November 14, 1936, in Cumberland County, IL, daughter of James and Elsie (Williams) Higgins. She married Robert Dale Bennett, July 28, 1954, at Mattoon. He preceded her into Heaven, November 17, 2014.

She is survived by three children: Alvia (Polly) Bennett of Charleston, Beverly (Dan) Dare of Mt. Vernon, IL, and Ellen (Jeff) Ashmore of Ashmore; grandchildren: Karin (Kevin) Scott, Dawn Lawrence, Adam (Chrissy) Bennett, Jennifer (Justin) Henderson, Tyler (Carolyn) Bennett, Hannah (Thurman) Etchison, Andrew (Alison) Ashmore, Cheyenne (Max Stearns) Ashmore, and Jackson Ashmore; sixteen great-grandchildren also survive. She was preceded in death by a son, Loren Bennett; son-in-law, James Bullock; brothers: James Higgins and Richard Higgins; and two grandchildren: Rachael York and Emily Bennett.

May was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church of Mattoon.